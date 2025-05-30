President of local fisherfolk organisation calls for greater unity in SVG’s Fishing Industry

President of the National Fisherfolk Organization, Winsbert Harry, is urging all stakeholders in the fishing sector to come together to build a more unified and sustainable industry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on the need for collaboration, Harry points out that stronger cooperation among Fisherfolk, investors, government officials, and other key stakeholders will help create a more vibrant and resilient fishing sector.

Harry notes that with coordinated planning and consistent dialogue, there can be a clearer understanding of the direction the industry is headed.

The call for unity comes amid challenges such as climate change, high costs, and the need for modernization, issues Harry says can be better tackled with a united, strategic approach.

