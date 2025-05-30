Government explores new measures to ease traffic congestion amid surge in Vehicle Imports

The Government is continually looking at ways to address traffic congestion woes, as a result of the influx of vehicles entering the country.

This is according to Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel, as he addressed stakeholders at a Road Safety Panel Discussion under the theme “Safer Roads – Safer Communities – A Shared Responsibility”

Minister Daniel said several measures are being considered to address this issue.

Minister Daniel said there are also plans to implement alternative routes to address the traffic congestion.

The Road Safety Panel Discussion was held as part of Road Safety Week organized by the Traffic Branch of the Police Force.

