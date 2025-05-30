NEMO reminds Vincentians to remain alert and prepared as the 2025 Hurricane Season rolls in

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins this Sunday June 1st.

And, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a 60 percent chance of an above-average hurricane season and a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season.

With this prediction, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes is urging the Vincentian public to stay informed and prepared.

Speaking on NBC Radio earlier this week, Forbes said a series of training sessions have already taken place to boost national preparedness for any natural hazard.

Forbes about spoke about NEMO’s Tsunami program, noting that the potential for a tsunami wave should not be overlooked.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related