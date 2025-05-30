NBC’s Special Report- Friday 30th May,2025

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to observe Indian Arrival Day on June 1st, the occasion provides a solemn and significant opportunity to reflect on the themes of heritage, resilience, and national unity.

This year marks the 164th anniversary of the arrival of the first group of indentured Indians to these shores, a historical milestone that played a pivotal role in shaping the multicultural fabric of Vincentian society.

In this special report, Gailorn Browne explores the importance of the commemoration, and the cultural and ceremonial activities planned to honor this enduring legacy.

