SVG and Cuba celebrate 33 years of strong diplomatic ties

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba’s 33 year diplomatic relationship has been hailed a positive one.

This, from Cuban Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Carlos Etchvery. Ambassador Etchvery said the relationship has not only been about diplomacy.

The Ambassador said when diplomatic ties were established, it was a period marked by a deep commitment to fostering mutual understanding.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba formally established diplomatic relations on May 26th, 1992.

