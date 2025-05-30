SVG hosts cybersecurity workshop to develop National Digital Safety Strategy

A Cybersecurity Knowledge Sharing Workshop was held here this week to help shape St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ national approach to digital safety.

Government officials, members of the private sector and regional experts attended the workshop hosted by the Caribbean Digital Transformation project.

The workshop was aimed at developing a cybersecurity roadmap and a national implementation plan for St. Vincent and the Eastern Caribbean.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Chief Analyst for CARICOM IMPACS Dale Joseph said cyber security is a crucial element for digital transformation.

The workshop was held at Frenches House.

