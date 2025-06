The SVG Meteorological Service will be employing a new format for weather updates.

Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Met Officer Gregory Cato tells NBC News, this new format is called Impact Based Forecasting.

He says this news system will also include not just what the weather is, but what the weather can do.

Cato says it will also include a new colored weather alert system for the 2025 Hurricane season and other hazards.

