MR RENOLD RONFORD ALEXANDER better known as RENFORD and BLACK BOY of Redemption Sharpes formerly of Barrouallie died on Monday April 28th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 7th at the Church of God World Wide Mission Pentecostal, Redemption Sharpes. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related