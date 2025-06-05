140 Emergency Shelters ready as Hurricane season commences

There are one hundred and forty shelters listed across the country, for this year’s Atlantic Hurricane season.

That’s according to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who made the announcement during his official message to mark the start of this year’s hurricane season

He pointed out that the 2025 Hurricane season has been forecasted to be an above-average one.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while the number of Emergency Shelters this year has seen a reduction, there are still enough shelters across the country, in the event of a disaster.

The Prime Minister said he is continuing to work closely with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and the Buildings, Roads And General Services Authority (BRAGSA) to ensure that everything is in place for the Hurricane Season.

