Brighton road rehabilitation works nearing completion

Contractor Wilvon Samuel has confirmed that major road rehabilitation works underway in the Brighton community, East St. George, are now in their final stages.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information (API), Samuel outlined that the project includes critical infrastructure such as box drains and the construction of a retaining wall, among other improvements aimed at enhancing durability and safety.

Samuel explained that part of the ongoing works involves reducing the height of a hill, to improve visibility for motorists.

Additionally, he noted that the project is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

