Senior Nutritionist highlights youth engagement as key focus for Nutrition Week 2025

Senior Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Alicia Ferdinand, has underscored the importance of engaging students in the conversation around food and nutrition, as Nutrition Week 2025 gets underway.

Her comments came as the Ministry kicked off a week of activities focused on promoting better nutrition, with a special symposium yesterday, targeting third-formers interested in food and nutrition.

Speaking on radio, Ferdinand inferred that early education is critical in shaping healthier lifestyles and tackling the rising rates of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

Ferdinand also explained that educating the youth now, can help them to adopt healthy habits and pass them on to the next generation.

