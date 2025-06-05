SVG to celebrate World Accreditation Day with focus on empowering SMEs

Next Monday June 9th will be observed as World Accreditation Day.

And….St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to join its global counterparts to celebrate the day.

It is a global initiative established by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) to promote the value of accreditation.

This year, the theme is “Accreditation: Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)”.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme, Administrative Assistant at the Accreditation Unit, Amanda Sinclair Burke said they will be holding a series of activities before and after June 9 to mark the occasion.

Sinclair Burke said they will also be hosting a number of school visits to educate the nation’s youths about accreditation and its importance.

