Rotary Club hosts George Phillips Excellence Awards honouring young scholars

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent is today hosting its Annual George Phillips Excellence Awards and Luncheon at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Now in its third decade, the George Phillips Excellence Awards, named in honour of the Club’s Charter President, stands as one of the island’s most enduring initiatives promoting academic achievement.

According to a press release, the programme recognizes one exceptional fourth-form student from each secondary school across the country annually. The students are selected for their academic excellence, leadership qualities, and potential for future success.

The Rotary Club notes that the awards have been instrumental in fostering a national culture of excellence and remains a proud tradition in honouring the island’s young scholars.

