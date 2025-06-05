Government reaffirms commitment to higher education through scholarships

The Government is committed to expanding access to higher education through sustained investment in scholarship opportunities.

This is according to Director of Training at the Service Commissions Department, Dr. Athalie Cain-Soleyn.

She was speaking to the Agency for Public Information (API) during the current open scholarship application period.

Cain-Soleyn underscored the importance of educational attainment and advised applicants to remain focused and choose areas they are passionate about, as this helps sustain motivation to complete their studies and contributes to building a skilled national workforce.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related