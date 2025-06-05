NCTI CEO urges public to embrace Technology for National growth

Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Technological Innovation (NCTI), Petrus Gumbs, has urged the public to embrace the wide range of technologies available.

He says that becoming more tech-savvy can lead to greater workplace efficiency, improved productivity, and long-term national development.

Gumbs has also encouraged individuals not to be intimidated by new or unfamiliar tools, but instead to see technology as a vital resource for personal and professional growth.

