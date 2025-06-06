Nutrition Awareness Week being observed this week with a focus on healthier eating habits

The start of the week marked the launch of Nutrition Awareness Week in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Nicole France, is using the occasion to urge Vincentians to make healthier food choices.

Speaking to NBC News, France highlighted the importance of healthy eating to help reduce the growing burden of obesity and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) across the country.

Additionally, she encouraged the public to consume more locally produced foods and to adopt healthier cooking methods such as baking, steaming, and grilling instead of frying.

