Parents urged to act quickly when they observe signs of self-harm in Children and Teens

Parents and Guardians are being urged to take immediate action if they notice signs of self-harm such as cutting or burning in their children or teenagers, as these may be gateway indicators of suicidal thoughts.

This encouragement has come from Psychologist, Dr. Jozelle Miller, who says such behaviors should never be dismissed or overlooked.

Dr. Miller also underscores the importance of seeking professional help immediately, to ensure early intervention and support.

