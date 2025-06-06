Over $25 million spent on income support for Hurricane Beryl victims

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said more than 25 million dollars have been spent to provide income support for persons affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said this money was spent between January and June and was disbursed by the Ministry of National Mobilization.

The Prime Minister said at the end of March/beginning of April the government provided income support for 4,135 persons.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related