Those who suffer from Hurricane Season Anxiety encouraged to seek medical help

An appeal has been made for people who find themselves feeling anxious during the current Hurricane season, to seek medical assistance to help with their Mental Health.

This appeal was made by Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. Ellica Mathews during an interview with NBC News.

Mathews said from time to time, there will be people who survived the devastation of Hurricane Beryl who might feel anxious and even experience nightmares and flashbacks.

She is appealing to these people to seek medical help and counselling, to avert mental breakdowns.

