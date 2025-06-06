NEMO undertakes extensive preparatory work for the 2025 Hurricane Season

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has done an extensive amount of work in preparation for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season.

This according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who made the statement during his official message to mark the start of this year’s hurricane season.

He pointed out that the 2025 Hurricane season has been forecasted to be an above-average one.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said NEMO has been working with the Red Cross to conduct an extensive amount of training programmes with hoteliers, private sector organizations and the public, to ensure that the entire country is prepared for the season.

He said a wide-range of preparatory work has also been done in the Grenadines, as they were hit the hardest by Hurricane Beryl.

