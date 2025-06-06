Public encouraged to support for local food producers

The Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, has urged Vincentians to support local food producers, including farmers and small manufacturers of snacks and beverages.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Minister Caesar said that buying locally made products not only strengthens food security, but also helps build stronger communities.

He asserts that supporting local means investing in national resilience, as the government works to ensure that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines maintains a more than satisfactory level of food production.

