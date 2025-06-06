The South Leeward Carnival programme for 2025 kicks into high gear this weekend.

President of the South Leeward Carnival Committee, Jules Morgan told NBC News their activities will begin this evening with an event at the Campden Park Hard Court.

He said this will be followed by their Children’s event tomorrow at the Questelles Hard Court.

Morgan said J’ouvert will be on Sunday morning, followed by the Street Jump Up on Sunday afternoon and the South Leeward Soca Monarch on Sunday night.

