Head of Police Traffic Department says Minibus Operators ‘Network’ to evade traffic tickets

Head of the Traffic Department of Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Parnell Browne said minibus operators across the country are working together to prevent their counterparts from being ticketed by the police.

Speaking on radio recently, Browne said as a result of this, it is difficult to ticket public transport operators for vehicular offences.

He said the van operators have created their own public transport network and while this grouping is not a formal one, it is enough to help vans avoid getting ticketed.

