St. Vincent and the Grenadines power past Anguilla 6–0 in World Cup Qualifier

St. Vincent and the Grenadines reignited their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding 6–0 victory over Anguilla at Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday night, delivering the performance.

The result gave them the goal difference boost they desperately needed to stay alive in CONCACAF Group F.

They went into the match winless and with a -5 goal differential. Their objective was clear, take three points and score heavily and St Vincent and the Grenadines responded with intent, producing a ruthless attacking display with six different players scoring, Oalex Anderson (2), and Cornelius Stewart, Micah Joseph, Kyle Edwards, and Kirtney Franklyn conveting 1 goal each.

Despite the emphatic score-line, Head Coach, Ezra Hendrickson struck a measured tone in the post-match press conference, outlining specific areas of concern as the team now turns its attention to a do-or-die match away against Puerto Rico next Tuesday,

Though pleased with the attacking execution, Hendrickson highlighted mental lapses late in the game as a recurring issue that must be addressed.

Referencing a recent late collapse against Jamaica, Hendrickson emphasized the need for 90 minutes of focus.

Wednesday night’s result did not change St Vincent and the Grenadines’ position in the standings. They remain in fourth place, but they are now on three points, just one behind Puerto Rico and El Salvador, who sit in fourth.

Suriname lead Group F with six points from two matches, while Anguilla remains bottom without a point. With only one match remaining, St Vincent and the Grenadines must beat Puerto Rico to leapfrog them and potentially advance, with goal difference likely to come into play in what could become a three-way tie for second place.

The coach was also clear about the stakes ahead. Nothing less than a win in Puerto Rico will suffice.

He added that the team is building an identity around proactive football, regardless of the opponent.

While Hendrickson was focused on the bigger picture, there were individual moments of brilliance worth celebrating. Chief among them was Kirtney Franklyn, who was named Man of the Match after a superb performance that included a goal and two assists. His pace and delivery from wide areas were crucial in unlocking Anguilla’s defence.

Micah Joseph, recently integrated into the squad, also scored his first international goal.

Franklyn, who capped the night with a late goal of his own, credited belief and discipline as central to his performance.

While the team won’t have home support in the stands against Puerto Rico, Franklyn called on fans across the diaspora to rally from afar.

Hendrickson put it plainly, “We’re on a mission. And we’re not leaving anything on the table.”

