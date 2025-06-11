This country is expecting to see continued growth of the Cruise Tourism Industry in the years ahead.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism, Carlos James who was speaking during a joint media briefing hosted in collaboration with the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), yesterday.

Minister James said St. Vincent and the Grenadines saw consistent growth in the Cruise Tourism this year, even with the challenges faced at the Cruise Ship Terminal.

He said following the completion of the Port Modernization project at Rose Place, the Government will be extending the Cruise Ship Terminal to accommodate even bigger Cruise vessels.

Minister James said with the coming on board of Puerto Rico as a Home Port for many Cruise lines instead of Miami, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Southern Caribbean are expected to receive more Cruise calls.

He said they expect exponential growth in this country’s Cruise Industry by the year 2027, with Puerto Rico as a Home port for these Cruise Lines.

