Minister of Agriculture calls for more farmers to join citrus revitalization efforts

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing its efforts to revitalize the citrus industry, working closely with farmers to boost production and meet future market demands.

Speaking in an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar highlighted the growing importance of citrus in the national economy.

Minister Caesar also expressed optimism about the resurgence of citrus farming across the country and praised local farmers for their renewed commitment to the sector.

Caesar has called for even more farmers to get involved in citrus production.

