CDC extends Soca Monarch semi final registration deadline

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) says entertainers across the country who wish to take part in this year’s Soca Monarch SemiFinals dubbed Bacchanal Bay scheduled for June 22nd, have been given an extension until 4pm this afternoon, to submit their applications.

The Registration officially opened on May 23rd and was scheduled to end earlier this week on June 9th.

However, the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) extended the deadline for registrations to 4PM, today Wednesday June 11th.

C.E.O at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Rodney Small says the extension has been granted as a result of Mondoy’s public holiday. He says the CDC wants to give all entertainers a fair chance to submit their contributions for consideration.

Small says many entertainers have been registering to participate in the competitions, a clear indication that the nation’s entertainment industry is in a good place.

