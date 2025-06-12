The best way for Vincentians to insulate themselves from global challenges is to eat locally.

That’s the view of Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Representative for the East St George Constituency Camillo Gonsalves.

He was speaking at Fisherman’s Day activities at the Calliaqua Playing Field on Monday.

Minister Gonsalves said commercial entities are being invited to invest in the fishing industry, to ensure it’s future.

