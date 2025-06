MRS MARGARET JUANITA BACCHUS-BAPTISTE better known as MARGARET BACCHUS of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Calder and Argyle died on Saturday June 7th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Wednesday June 18th at the Caribe Funeral Home, 1922 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Carnarsie Cemetery.

