BRAGSA launches 8-day Carnival Road cleaning initiative

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) kicked off an 8-day Carnival Road Cleaning Programme, earlier this week.

The initiative, which commenced on Tuesday of this week, is being executed at an estimated cost of one million Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

BRGSA said the programme is employing approximately one thousand, eight hundred and fifty three individuals, including jobbers and truckers.

The cleaning programme is focusing on specific areas across the island, with a strategic emphasis on the main road from Argyle to Buccament, Roads leading to tourism and recreational sites and other priority locations where visibility is significantly reduced, due to overgrown vegetation.

The objective of the programme is to enhance road safety and aesthetics ahead of the Vincy Mas celebrations, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for residents and visitors alike.

BRAGSA is appealing to motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution when travelling during this period, as crews will be actively working along roadways, throughout the country.

