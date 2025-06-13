Agriculture Minister highlights Economic promise of local farming at recent Made in Vincy festival

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, has said the agriculture sector continues to present tremendous opportunities for economic growth, employment, and innovation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information (API) at the recent hosting of the Made in Vincy Festival, Minister Caesar noted that the event created a vital platform for Vincentians to explore the vast potential, within the local agriculture industry.

The Made in Vincy Festival brought together a wide cross-section of agriculture stakeholders, who showcased an array of fresh produce including fruits, vegetables, and a variety of value-added products.

Among the standout items featured was the locally produced red mango, which drew notable interest from attendees. Minister Caesar pointed out the significant potential of red mango as a value-added product.

The Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote agro-processing and reduce food wastage.

The Made in Vincy Festival forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen food security and promote local enterprise within the agricultural sector.

