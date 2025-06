MR FELIX AUGUSTIN CARR better known as PA GEORGE of Lowmans Windward and Mt Greenan died on Friday May 23rd at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 22nd at the Seventh Day Adventist church, New Grounds. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

