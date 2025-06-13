The Graduates Calypso Tent will face the judges tonight as preliminary judging for the National Calypso competition continues.

Tent Leader Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts said their Preliminary Judging was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday of this week, but they experienced some minor hiccups and had to postpone until tonight.

He said the tent has a good mix of young and seasoned calypsonians and they are ready for tonight.

Roberts said patrons can expect to hear good presentations from their seventeen member cast.

