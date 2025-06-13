Renewed call made for more support for blind and visually Impaired in SVG

A renewed call is being made for greater support to be extended to blind and visually impaired persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Founder of Not My Eyes Inc., a New York-based non-profit organization, Annalee Smith is urging businesses, charitable groups, and community organizations to play a more active role in assisting this often-overlooked segment of society.

Smith, who recently donated EC$4,000 to the National Society of and for the Blind, stressed that with adequate support and access to the right tools, blind and visually impaired individuals are fully capable of working, contributing to their communities, and leading independent lives.

