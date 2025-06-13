Windward Soca Monarch set for this Saturday

The Windward Carnival Committee is preparing to host the highly anticipated Windward Soca Monarch, this Saturday.

Events Coordinator for the Windward Carnival Committee, Dr. Renitta Peters- Morris told NBC News, preparations are well underway for tomorrow’s event which will see twenty-five entertainers competing for the crown.

Dr. Peters-Morris said they have already held a meeting with the competitors and representatives of the Carnival Development

Corporation (CDC) and they are expecting to have a grand Soca Monarch event at the Sea View Garden in Georgetown, commencing at 9m this Saturday.

Dr. Peters-Morris said the Guests at tomorrow’s Soca Monarch will be Fireman Hooper and Shanny D.

She is encouraging everyone to attend.

