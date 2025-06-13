Ten young Vincentians have been awarded fully-funded scholarships from the Government of Cuba, further strengthening the long-standing educational partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba.

The official scholarship award ceremony was held yesterday at the Cuban Embassy, where recipients were formally recognized in the presence of Cuban Ambassador Carlos Etcheverry.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Etcheverry addressed the students, sharing insights about Cuba and highlighting the academic and cultural opportunities they will experience over the next five years.

The scholarships, awarded under a long-standing bilateral agreement, will allow the students to pursue studies in the Spanish language, medicine, biology, and health technology—critical areas for national development. The cohort is scheduled to depart for Cuba in August 2025.

More than 300 Vincentians have benefited from Cuban scholarships over the years, many of whom have returned to serve in key sectors such as healthcare and education.

