An appeal has been made for Vincentians to celebrate the excellent work being showcased by all of the nation’s creatives for Vincy Mas 2025.

This appeal has come from Minister of Culture, Carlos James, who said he is proud to be this country’s Minister of Tourism and Culture, during this period that the Vincy Mas product, continues to excel by leaps and bounds.

Minister James commended the traditional creatives and components of Vincy Mas for continuing to do a great job in ensuring the growth of the spirit of Carnival.

He appealed to the public to support all of the nation’s musicians with their great music.

Minister James said the traditional Mas personnel have also been doing an extraordinary job.

