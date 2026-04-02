An appeal has been made for youths across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to find peaceful solutions to their disagreements, instead of gun violence.

The appeal was made by Sergeant Edmund Ollivierre Attached to the Major Crime Unit, during the On the Beat Programme, aired on NBC Radio.

Sergeant Ollivierre said one of the major problems which the Police face is ill-discipline among young people.

Sergeant Ollivierre said easy access to firearms makes it easier for young people to get involved in violent crime instead of finding peaceful resolutions to their disagreements.

He also spoke about the influence of lewd lyrics in music, social media and violence in movies.

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