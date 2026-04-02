The Zero Hunger Trust Fund has expanded access to food production through its “Food Security Drive”

Word of this came from Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, during the 10th Anniversary Commemorative Launch and Dialogue hosted by the Fund yesterday.

Mrs. Horne-Bique said the organization aims to ensure that no Vincentian goes hungry and that food and nutrition security is treated not as a temporary intervention, but as a central pillar of national development.

She noted that the Fund has provided consistent support to vulnerable groups, including the elderly.

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