Police Commissioner Enville Williams says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is pivoting to a new model of policing, which prioritizes reaching young people in their communities before they commit crimes, rather than sending them to prison.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Commissioner Williams identified youth violence as a key topic discussed at the Regional Security System meeting held recently in Saint Lucia, and noted that the matter remains a growing concern locally.

He said the Police Force is shifting toward proactive engagement, partnering with communities, using best practices from the region, and guiding young people away from crime.

The Commissioner of Police explained that, as part of the RSS, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is adopting early intervention strategies.

He added that instead of simply enforcing the law, the Police will be reaching out through mentorship programs, expanded beyond the Police youth clubs, to guide young boys and girls, giving them the support they need before they go down the wrong path.

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