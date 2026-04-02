Zero Hunger Trust Fund launches Art Competition to engage youth in food security awareness
The Zero Hunger Trust Fund on Wednesday launched a national art competition aimed at engaging secondary school students in food security awareness.
Director and CEO of the Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique said the initiative formed part of activities for the Fund’s 10th anniversary celebrations.
Speaking on NBC Radio this week, she added that a youth-led Food System Framework will also be launched, culminating in a “Frenches Declaration” to drive youth action in shaping food security.
Mrs. Horne-Bique said that alongside the strategic plan, the Fund is also launching a dynamic art and essay competition for secondary school students.
She added that they will also launch a major initiative called “10,000 Gardens by 2030,” encouraging widespread public participation in building sustainable food systems.
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