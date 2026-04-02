Local fisherfolk have been assured that they can continue working at sea without fear, despite recent United States drone activity in the country’s waters.

The assurance came from Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Commissioner Williams said the U.S. operations are specifically targeting individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Concerns heightened following a February 13th drone strike carried out by the United States military, which killed three St. Lucians in waters near Canouan.

The operation was later confirmed by United States Southern Command, which indicated the strike targeted a vessel linked to designated terrorist organizations.

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