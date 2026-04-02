SVG Joins the rest of the world in observing World Autism Awareness Day
Today is World Autism Awareness Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about autism spectrum disorder.
The day serves as a platform for advocacy, education and awareness surrounding autism, a developmental condition affecting millions worldwide.
In an address to observe the day, Minister of the Family, Hon. Lavern Gibson-Velox underscored the importance of this year’s theme – Autism and Humanity – Every Life has Value.
Minister Gibson-Velox explained how the society can improve the lives of individuals with autism across three key areas – schools, workplaces and the wider community.
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