The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, is advancing the implementation of a landmark Digital Transformation Project known as E-Government, an extension of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.

Word of this came from Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information during NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

Minister Jackson said the initiative is designed to make it easier for citizens to access government services.

Minister Jackson disclosed that small businesses will be among the main beneficiaries of the government’s new digital transformation project, noting that the e-initiative is designed to give entrepreneurs greater reach and improve efficiency.

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