The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged its continued support for students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by expanding access to scholarships and training opportunities.

Permanent Secretary Sandy Peters-Phillips underscored the importance of the Support for Education and Training internship programme, noting that it has proven to be far more than a training exercise.

Speaking at Friday’s closing ceremony, Mrs. Sandy-Peters described the programme as a strategic partnership that enhances the Ministry’s capacity and reinforces its role in advancing national interests.

Mrs. Peters-Phillips also commended the interns for the value they have added, highlighting how their contributions have strengthened the Ministry’s overall impact.

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