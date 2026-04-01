Foreign Affairs Ministry expands support for students with additional scholarships and training opportunities
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged its continued support for students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by expanding access to scholarships and training opportunities.
Permanent Secretary Sandy Peters-Phillips underscored the importance of the Support for Education and Training internship programme, noting that it has proven to be far more than a training exercise.
Speaking at Friday’s closing ceremony, Mrs. Sandy-Peters described the programme as a strategic partnership that enhances the Ministry’s capacity and reinforces its role in advancing national interests.
Mrs. Peters-Phillips also commended the interns for the value they have added, highlighting how their contributions have strengthened the Ministry’s overall impact.
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