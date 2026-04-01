St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not be penalized by the US Government if it refuses to accept deportees from the United States.

This assurance came from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major Honourable St. Clair Leacock, during this morning’s News Conference this morning.

Minister Leacock made it clear that Caribbean countries can either accept or reject deportees from the United States.

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