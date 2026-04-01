A new mural now stands at the Peace Memorial Hall, capturing a vibrant expression of Vincentian culture and identity.

The piece was officially unveiled yesterday by the Department of Culture, during a ceremony highlighting the importance of the arts in national development.

Addressing the event, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture, and Creative Industries, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid re-affirmed the Government’s commitment to nurturing artistic talent at every level.

Meanwhile, Director of Culture, Maxine Browne, said the mural reduces the need for plastic advertising, transforming the space into a lasting, memorable symbol.

She praised the team’s effort, noting that this work will enrich the community for years to come.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related