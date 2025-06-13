Project Manager for the Arnos Vale Acute Referral Hospital, Fernando Viato said Major construction on the long-awaited Hospital is moving ahead at a brisk pace.

He told the Agency for Public Information (API) that significant milestones have already been reached.

To date, approximately 165 cubic yards of 4000 PSI concrete have been poured as foundational work progresses steadily.

Viato also confirmed that soil testing is currently being conducted to determine the site’s bearing capacity.

Meanwhile, the casting of column footings is actively underway—an essential step in laying the groundwork for the hospital’s structural framework. The Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital is expected to play a critical role in strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure upon completion.

