MS RHONA MELVINA FRASER better known as NUSS FRASER and MOTHER of Mt. Bentick, Georgetown and Philadelphia died on Saturday May 24th at the age of 103. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday June 20th at the Georgetown Anglican Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

