There will be some extensions in the times allowed for a number of events during Vincy Mas 2025.

The statement was made by C.E.O of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Rodney Small during a recent press briefing.

Small said after successful meetings with the Commissioner of Police, Carnival Monday and Tuesday will see extensions and street bars will now remain open around the clock, for the duration of Vincy Mas .

Small said there will also be an extension in the number of days for Vincy Mas with carnival related activities climaxing on Sunday July 13th.

